Bank of America Corporation $BAC Stock Position Decreased by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960,086 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4,414.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,654,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,930 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,642.5% during the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,250 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,623,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,098,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $386.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. HSBC lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

