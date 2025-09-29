Campion Asset Management Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Campion Asset Management decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $129.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

