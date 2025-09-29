United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in United Airlines by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in United Airlines by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,424,544.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,670. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $97.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.