Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 42,473.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,973,000 after buying an additional 238,702 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Strategy news, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $7,406,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,700. This trade represents a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and sold 152,150 shares worth $62,847,251. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.50.

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $309.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 3.82. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $157.02 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.55.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

