Invesco LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Invesco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,552 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,209,000 after buying an additional 1,089,256 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,840,000 after buying an additional 443,767 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 750,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,052,000 after acquiring an additional 66,731 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 702,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $162.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.73 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,137.20. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research raised Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.