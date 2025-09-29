First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

