Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Trading Down 17.1% – Here’s Why

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 145,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,460,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.97 ($0.01).

Xtract Resources Trading Down 17.1%

The firm has a market cap of £6.85 million, a P/E ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.83.

Get Xtract Resources alerts:

Xtract Resources (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The company reported GBX (0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.