SWS Partners Has $1.59 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

SWS Partners cut its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,743 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tenret Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,288,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

TFI stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.