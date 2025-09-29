Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $58.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.07 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $648,643.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,118.92. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $227,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,747.49. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,607 shares of company stock valued at $10,255,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10,362.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 216.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

