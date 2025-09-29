WCM Quality Global Growth Fund – Active ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:WCMQ)

WCM Quality Global Growth Fund – Active ETF (ASX:WCMQ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 29th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 115.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
