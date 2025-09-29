Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,050 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,858,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

