Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 625 ($8.38) and last traded at GBX 622.95 ($8.35), with a volume of 1303152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 597 ($8.00).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATYM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 590 to GBX 580 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 548.33.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Stock Up 4.7%

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 516.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 444.63. The company has a market capitalization of £879.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,223.09, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.