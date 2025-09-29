Banco Bradesco SA Declares Special Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0558 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 430.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.
Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.
Banco Bradesco Stock Up 0.9%
Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bradesco
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- SoundHound Breaks Critical Resistance: How High Can It Get Now?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Klarna IPO: BNPL Stock or Something Bigger?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Why Teradyne Is a Core Play in the AI Hardware Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.