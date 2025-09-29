Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

Rithm Capital has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

RITM stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.30. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

