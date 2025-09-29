Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 1,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS opened at $244.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.97 and a 200-day moving average of $146.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.89. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $261.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

