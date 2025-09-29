Altria Group, Inc. $MO Position Increased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $65.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

