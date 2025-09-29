Nova R Wealth Inc. Purchases 7,044 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $JMOM

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 4.4% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned about 0.61% of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,633,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,605 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,141,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,422,000 after purchasing an additional 153,337 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 431,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,444,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter.

JMOM stock opened at $67.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $68.47.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

