Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Stock Holdings Raised by SWS Partners

SWS Partners increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 467.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $29.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

