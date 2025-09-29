Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires New Stake in Newsmax Inc. $NMAX

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMAX. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newsmax during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newsmax during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Newsmax during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Newsmax during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newsmax during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Newsmax to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newsmax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Newsmax in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Newsmax in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Newsmax Price Performance

Shares of NMAX stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. Newsmax Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

