Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 2,830 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 15.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

