SWS Partners Sells 1,021 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

SWS Partners cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $1,631,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.53. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.91.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

