Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF $SVAL

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,194,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,841,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SVAL opened at $33.74 on Monday. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $143.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.