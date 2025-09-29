Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE Stock Holdings Decreased by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONE opened at $300.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.27. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $304.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.8463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

