Beacon Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 68.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $81.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 38.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

