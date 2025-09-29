Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $70.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 9.5% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $70,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $595.97 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $602.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.24.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.