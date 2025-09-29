Financial Partners Group LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $595.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $576.04 and a 200-day moving average of $528.24. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

