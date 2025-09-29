Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 202.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $164.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $168.55.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.