Head to Head Review: Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) versus Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL)

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) and Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Babcock International Group and Sterling Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock International Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Sterling Infrastructure 0 0 2 1 3.33

Sterling Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $355.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.77%. Given Sterling Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Infrastructure is more favorable than Babcock International Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock International Group $6.16 billion 1.41 $315.25 million N/A N/A Sterling Infrastructure $2.12 billion 4.92 $257.46 million $9.20 37.19

This table compares Babcock International Group and Sterling Infrastructure”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Babcock International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Babcock International Group and Sterling Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock International Group N/A N/A N/A Sterling Infrastructure 13.33% 27.93% 11.18%

Volatility and Risk

Babcock International Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Infrastructure has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sterling Infrastructure beats Babcock International Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment. The company also offers naval architecture, engineering, and project management services; submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation; critical vehicle fleet management, and equipment support and training services for military and civil customers; and designs, assesses, manufactures, installs, maintains, and decommissions vehicles for police, fire and ambulance, civil service, military, and other security-focused organizations. In addition, it provides plain line track renewal services; and engineering services for track projects, signaling, telecommunications, and on-track plants. Further, the company offers critical engineering services to defense and civil customers, including pilot training, equipment support, and airbase management, as well as operates aviation fleets that provide delivering emergency services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors. The Transportation Solutions segment is involved in the development of infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads. The Building Solutions segment provides residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work for developers and general contractors, as well as provides plumbing services for residential builds. The company was formerly known as Sterling Construction Company, Inc. and changed its name to Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. in June 2022. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

