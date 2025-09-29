Devve Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (DEVVE)

Devve (DEVVE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Devve token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. Devve has a total market cap of $8.39 million and $297.45 thousand worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Devve has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Devve alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111,733.70 or 0.99638889 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,791.04 or 0.98823752 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Devve Profile

Devve launched on February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem. Devve’s official message board is medium.com/@devveecosystem. The official website for Devve is www.devve.io. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial.

Buying and Selling Devve

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 94,276,637.42336702 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.4423213 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $245,141.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.