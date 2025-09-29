Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) vs. Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Stratus Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 9.13 N/A N/A N/A Stratus Properties $54.18 million 3.32 $1.96 million ($0.44) -50.64

Stratus Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 9.09% 1.37% 0.75% Stratus Properties -9.73% -1.13% -0.64%

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratus Properties has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Stratus Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Stratus Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Oxygen Technologies beats Stratus Properties on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of cargo security straps and tie-downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use and multi-family properties. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

