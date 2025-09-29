OKZOO (AIOT) Trading Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

OKZOO (AIOT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. OKZOO has a market cap of $45.64 million and $9.01 million worth of OKZOO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKZOO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OKZOO has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111,733.70 or 0.99638889 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,791.04 or 0.98823752 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About OKZOO

OKZOO’s genesis date was April 24th, 2025. OKZOO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. OKZOO’s official Twitter account is @okzoo_app. The official website for OKZOO is okzoo.app.

Buying and Selling OKZOO

According to CryptoCompare, “OKZOO (AIOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OKZOO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 82,516,666 in circulation. The last known price of OKZOO is 0.93357512 USD and is up 5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $8,254,775.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://okzoo.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKZOO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKZOO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKZOO using one of the exchanges listed above.

