Unibase One Day Volume Reaches $56.24 Million (UB)

Unibase (UB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Unibase has a market capitalization of $64.55 million and approximately $56.24 million worth of Unibase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unibase has traded down 30.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111,733.70 or 0.99638889 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,791.04 or 0.98823752 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Unibase’s genesis date was September 12th, 2025. Unibase’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Unibase’s official message board is medium.com/@unibase. Unibase’s official website is www.unibase.com. Unibase’s official Twitter account is @unibase_ai. The Reddit community for Unibase is https://reddit.com/r/unibase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unibase (UB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unibase has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Unibase is 0.02579195 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $56,268,619.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.unibase.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibase using one of the exchanges listed above.

