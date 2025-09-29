Currys (LON:CURY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 139.30 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 138.40 ($1.86), with a volume of 278883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.20 ($1.85).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CURY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Friday, July 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Currys from GBX 121 to GBX 150 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 151.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,457.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported GBX 10 EPS for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts expect that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 EPS for the current year.

Currys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 136,128 shares of Currys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113, for a total value of £153,824.64. Also, insider Bruce Marsh sold 66,775 shares of Currys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 111, for a total value of £74,120.25. Insiders sold a total of 1,246,707 shares of company stock valued at $142,888,120 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

