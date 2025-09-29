Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 389.70 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 389.70 ($5.22), with a volume of 97506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387 ($5.19).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 380.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 356.79.

Insider Activity at Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

In other Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values news, insider Christopher Casey bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 369 per share, for a total transaction of £25,830. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

