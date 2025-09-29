Capita (LON:CPI) Trading 15.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 304.50 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 303.30 ($4.07). 265,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 491,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.53).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Capita from GBX 375 to GBX 405 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 405.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 260.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 202.93. The firm has a market cap of £346.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,245.58, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 21.63 EPS for the quarter. Capita had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

In other news, insider Jack Clarke acquired 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 per share, for a total transaction of £13,429. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita’s colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology.

