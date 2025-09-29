Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,700 ($36.20) and last traded at GBX 2,700 ($36.20), with a volume of 311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,540 ($34.05).

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,912.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,433.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of £527.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL, AIM:CMCL) is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, Caledonia’s primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. By 2022 the Company plans to increase its annual production by 37%, up to 80,000 ounces.

The Company is listed in New York and London with a current Market Capitalisation of U$174m.

