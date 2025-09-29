Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Sells $252,036.69 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Barrow sold 25,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $252,036.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,698.36. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 9.2%

MNMD opened at $10.67 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $811.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.49.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 110.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 67.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 56.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

