Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Sells $252,036.69 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Barrow sold 25,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $252,036.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,698.36. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 9.2%
MNMD opened at $10.67 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $811.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.49.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
