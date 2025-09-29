Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Director Richard Navarre Sells 5,000 Shares

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) Director Richard Navarre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,426. This trade represents a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Core Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $82.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 56.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $7,472,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

