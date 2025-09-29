Insider Selling: Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Major Shareholder Sells $35,000,066.69 in Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 550,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $35,000,066.69. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 272,026 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,573.86. The trade was a 66.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $76.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $472.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.20.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNPR. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Monopar Therapeutics
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- SoundHound Breaks Critical Resistance: How High Can It Get Now?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Klarna IPO: BNPL Stock or Something Bigger?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Teradyne Is a Core Play in the AI Hardware Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.