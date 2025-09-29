Insider Selling: Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Major Shareholder Sells $35,000,066.69 in Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 550,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $35,000,066.69. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 272,026 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,573.86. The trade was a 66.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $76.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $472.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNPR shares. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $95.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Monopar Therapeutics from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNPR. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Featured Articles

