ORG Partners LLC Acquires 1,203 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $664.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $603.68. The company has a market capitalization of $669.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $670.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.