Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $993,167.52 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 12,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $993,167.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,087.72. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 19th, Christopher Heery sold 300 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Christopher Heery sold 3,343 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $267,473.43.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 329.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 104.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Stories

