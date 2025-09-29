ORG Partners LLC Sells 280 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,513,000 after buying an additional 620,049 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,567,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,842,000 after acquiring an additional 80,992 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,466,000 after acquiring an additional 461,936 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,065,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,807,000 after acquiring an additional 252,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,060,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,231,000 after acquiring an additional 33,522 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $47.21.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

