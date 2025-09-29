Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $332,220.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $332,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,106 shares in the company, valued at $44,966,309.22. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $56.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TARS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,610,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,086,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,409,000 after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,859,000 after purchasing an additional 68,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,978 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

