ORG Partners LLC Has $239,000 Stake in Pentair plc $PNR

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $109.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

