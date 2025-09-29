GAP (NYSE:GAP) Director Sells $11,450,000.00 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) Director Robert Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $11,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,829,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,795,595.80. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GAP Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GAP opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. GAP had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. GAP has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAP. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $4,953,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GAP. Barclays lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on GAP from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.47.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

