Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO Buys $1,941,833.96 in Stock

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John Barry purchased 741,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $1,941,833.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,142,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,072,453.96. The trade was a 0.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 4.4%

PSEC stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 69.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $166.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.08 million.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.7%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -40.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Caxton Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 86.5% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 690,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 319,984 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 92.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prospect Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

