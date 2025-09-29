CarMax’s (KMX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.31.

KMX stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $8,848,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 118.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2,454.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

