Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

ZWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.78%.The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $4,750,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,731.30. This trade represents a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $102,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 308,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,688,148.56. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,507. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the second quarter valued at about $64,266,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter valued at about $50,344,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 22.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,933,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,408,000 after acquiring an additional 916,850 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 74.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,715,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,577,000 after acquiring an additional 729,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter valued at about $21,273,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

