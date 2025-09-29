Brokerages Set Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 95,599 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 741,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 97,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 571,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMER opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. Omeros has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $303.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.37.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

