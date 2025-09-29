Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Receives C$85.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and five have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Macquarie cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Canada upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$116.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.86. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$53.03 and a 1-year high of C$119.73. The company has a market cap of C$127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company’s operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

